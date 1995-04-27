STOCKBROKER ACCUSED OF BILKING HUNDREDS OF AREA INVESTORS

A Buffalo-area stockbroker has been accused of bilking hundreds of Western New Yorkers, many of them elderly, out of hundreds of thousands of dollars on investments in companies that went bankrupt.

State police investigators arrested William G. Suchocki, 35, early this morning at his Springville home. He was arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice Penny M. Wolfgang in Buffalo on a 23-count indictment alleging investment fraud.

Suchocki and unnamed cohorts used telephones to "aggressively push" a number of "start-up companies" to gullible investors, according to prosecutors from the state attorney's general Office.

The actions, which continued for up to five years, involved illegally "self-dealing" by Suchocki and his cohorts, who all benefited financially from the failed investment deals, Assistant Attorneys General Judith G. Olin and Dennis Rosen said.

Neither Mrs. Olin nor Rosen would identify Suchocki's firm, his cohorts or the investors who were defrauded.

The two prosecutors said Suchocki's victims cut across "geographical and community lines" and included many elderly victims who will never get their money back.

At this morning's arraignment, court attorney Frank J. Buffomante entered an innocent plea for Suchocki, who was jailed in lieu of $5,000 bail.

The charges involve fraud, grand larceny, security fraud and attempted security fraud.

After Buffomante told the judge that Suchocki doesn't qualify financially for a court-appointed attorney, Justice Wolfgang directed the defendant to hire an attorney for his next court appearance, yet to be scheduled.

Suchocki declined to comment.

Neither Mrs. Olin nor Rosen would comment on the nature of the continuing investigation. Mrs. Olin said any investors who had lost money in dealings with Suchocki in recent years should contact the state attorney general's Buffalo office.