ROCKLAND DA WILL FIGHT MISCONDUCT CHARGES

Rockland County District Attorney Kenneth Gribetz, accused of misconduct, plans to hold onto his post and fight any formal charges that might be brought, a source close to him said Wednesday.

Since June 1993, a federal grand jury has been looking into allegations of tax evasion, obstruction of justice and misuse of campaign funds.

Gribetz refused to comment, referring questions to his attorney, Gus Newman, who was unavailable Wednesday. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office also declined to comment.