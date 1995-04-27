ON THE CALENDAR

Yvonne Minor-Ragan, principal of Partnership Public School 68, will speak on "Business Women Empowering the People" at the 45th annual Business Week luncheon of Beta Phi Chapter, Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Sunday at 1 p.m in the Buffalo Hilton. Business men and women to be honored are Joyce Stewart, JRC Realty; Irma Bolden Randolph, House of Randolph Boutique; Gwendolyn W. Fountain, president of Phoenix Windows; Leon Gresham, proprietor of Metropolitan Style Shop; Ron Hicks, agent for Equitable Life Insurance Co. M. Louise Stewart and Joan Brown are chairwomen.

Joseph Streamer, president of Hamburg Historical Society, will speak on "The Train Doesn't Stop Here Anymore" at a meeting of the society Friday at 8 p.m in Hamburg Town Hall. Officers will be elected. Dorothy Buchauer is program chairwoman.

Designs by Marcia will present a demonstration of silk screening at a luncheon for Variety Club Women of Tent 7 Saturday in the clubrooms, starting with a social hour at 11:30 a.m. A prize will be awarded for the most outrageous weather outfit to be worn in the Any-Season Fashion Show.

Commodore and Mrs. John Schuler will be honored by Buffalo Launch Club at a dinner dance Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the clubhouse. Mr. and Mrs. David Burgio and Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Sgroi are chairmen. Dance music will be provided by Live Wire. An ice sculpture of the Schulers' boat, "Sharpe 1," will be part of the decorations. Commodores and vice commodores of area clubs will be guests. Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will sponsor a fashion show and dessert smorgasbord at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Redeemer Hall of the church. "Fashions for Followers" is the theme of the show, featuring clothing of Biblical times. Proceeds will benefit the Eleanor Henrich Memorial Educational Fund to further Christian education of women of the church.

"Stepping Into Spring" will be the theme for a fashion show and luncheon sponsored by Occidental Women's League Saturday at noon in Brookfield Country Club. Proceeds will benefit charities in Niagara and Erie counties. Fashions from Joseph Bank and Joseph Palanker & Sons will be shown. Silent and Chinese auctions will be conducted. Joanne Cutspec is in charge of reservations.

Sandy Beach Yacht Club Women's Organization will have a brunch Sunday in the Buffalo Marriott. Margaret Stocker is taking reservations. The women will sponsor an art auction May 6 at 8:30 p.m. in the clubhouse. Hors d'oeuvres, champagne, coffee and dessert will be served during an art preview at 7 p.m. Kate Rozicki, Nancy Varco and Pat Dunlop are taking reservations.

Judith J. Mazziotti, Italian teacher in Williamsville and Buffalo public schools, will be honored as Italian-American Woman of Western New York by the Association of Italian-American Women at a luncheon Sunday at noon in Brookfield Country Club. Mary Alice Devine, mezzo soprano, accompanied by pianist Susan Schumann, will entertain. Ms. Mazziotti has been a consultant to the State Education Department, directs children's Italian plays and directs the Piccolo Coro Italiano, a children's chorus. The association also will honor two members, Cheryl D. Carducci, program director, and Betty Albano Schoof, treasurer.

A luncheon and baked goods sale will be sponsored by Women's Frontier Society of St. George Orthodox Church Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church at Nottingham Terrace and Amherst Street. Helen Fadell is chairwoman. Susan Kirwan has charge of the baked goods sale.

Lambda Chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa, women educators' sorority, will have a basket auction Monday at 7:30 p.m. in Lindbergh Elementary School library, Kenmore. Proceeds will be used for scholarships.

Handmade Oriental rugs will be discussed by Lauren Rybicki of Shaams Oriental Rugs at a salad bar luncheon for Women's Association of Amherst Community Church Tuesday at noon in the church. Officers will be installed.

Women's Auxiliary to Lutheran Service Society will celebrate its 80th anniversary at a luncheon Tuesday at noon in Immanuel Lutheran Church, Tonawanda.

Lackawanna Chapter 502, Order of the Eastern Star, will celebrate its 84th anniversary Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Lackawanna Masonic Temple. A surprise program is planned for the May 16 meeting and the officers club will meet May 23 at 8 p.m.

Zonta Club of Kenmore will award scholarships to high school seniors at a meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Jimricky's Restaurant after a dinner at 6 p.m. Reports on the club's Lucky Number Dinner will be given.

Edie Offhaus will give a program, "H.E.A.R.T. for Homeless Animals," at a meeting of Hamburg Women's Club at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Hamburg Community Center.

Trinity Belles, a singing group led by Jane Faruga, will present a program when Beechwood Service Guild meets Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Beechwood Residence. Robert Meiss, president of Beechwood, will install guild officers.

Elma Meadows Women's Golf Club had a salad luncheon today at 1 p.m. in Log Cabin Restaurant. Mary Ann Novak was hostess. Gloria Massanti, chairwoman, introduced officers and Mary Heckman outlined the tournament schedule. Golf starts May 4.

Women's Association of the Buffalo Power Squadron will have its third annual night at the races today at Buffalo Raceway, Hamburg, starting with a buffet dinner in the clubhouse at 6 p.m. Patricia Keller is chairwoman.