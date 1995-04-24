CHEEKTOWAGA'S HARLEM RD. GETTING MORE BUS STOPS

Harlem Road in Cheektowaga will soon be getting more bus stop signs.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority told Councilman Richard B. Solecki in an April 14 letter that about six new signs would be installed in each direction on Harlem Road in the near future.

Solecki contacted NFTA officials after he received complaints from senior citizens as well as younger residents that there are too few bus stop signs on Harlem Road between Clinton Street and Kensington

Avenue.

"Many people have to walk several blocks before they come to a bus stop," Solecki said.

NFTA Executive Director Richard T. Swist wrote to Solecki and agreed that Harlem Road is a busy street.

"Our usual practice in many suburban areas is to stop on request rather than at designated stops," Swist wrote. "However, we agree that Harlem Road is a busy street and that installation of additional bus stop signs is desirable."