GRAND JURY INVESTIGATING SCHOOL MILK BID RIGGING

The U.S. Department of Justice is continuing its three-year-old investigation of alleged school milk bid rigging, a federal prosecutor has confirmed.

"A federal grand jury in Rochester is hearing testimony," said Charles V. Reilly, the New York City-based attorney who has been presenting the material.

More than one milk producer is involved and several more months will be required before the grand jury testimony is completed, Reilly said, although he declined to elaborate.

In 1993, Upstate Milk Cooperatives paid $975,000 in fines and restitution after pleading guilty to improper practices. One of its former employees was fined $20,000 and placed on a year's probation after he pleaded guilty to bid rigging.

Neither is involved in the ongoing investigation, Reilly said.

The continuing federal probe has drawn a sharp response from Ben Carroll, a Syracuse attorney who has long represented New York dairy farmers and independent milk processors.

"I used to represent 28 independent milk processors in Western New York," he said. "Now there is only one left. It's a shame to go after the only remaining independent milk processor. If anything, that processor who has just 16 dairy farmer suppliers acts as a yardstick against the larger cooperatives that supply most of the region's milk. I will contest any indictment that the grand jury may return."