TV MUSIC

PETER BUFFETT 500 Nations: A Musical Journey, Music From the Mini-Series (Epic EK-66990). Whatever clout Kevin Costner had that put Jack Leustig's four-part miniseries on CBS (beginning last night; there's another episode tonight) obviously helped bring New Age hitmaker Peter Buffett along to do the percussion-heavy but fascinating soundtrack music which sounds like "Carlos Chavez's 'Sinfonia India' Meets Pink Floyd," or maybe pretty good rejects from Ennio Morricone's music for "The Mission." You have to admit it's a remarkable commitment for prime-time network television -- nothing less than the calamitous history of Native American culture from the rapine of the conquistadors to Chief Joseph of the Nez Pierce tribe's epochal pledge, "From where the sun now stands, I will fight no more forever." While the liner notes are generous with their information on where the music fits into the film, I'd rather know what, if any, genuine source melodies were used (the way Chavez used haunting Yaqui melodies in his "Sinfonia India"). It's sweeping, broad-gestured and rather powerful music, but it's hard not to wonder how much larger it would sound using a massive symphony orchestra. Rating: *** 1/2

-- Jeff Simon

POP

VARIOUS ARTISTS "The Basketball Diaries" Soundtrack (Island 314524093-2). Jim Carroll is one of those punk heroes out of the Lou Reed school of New York rock 'n' roll. Carroll, a street poet/musician, made his mark with music and writing during the '80s. Carroll's book "The Basketball Diaries" wrapped up drug addiction, ghetto dreams and sports in one chaotic and emotional package. In addition to his literary efforts, Carroll never lost his musical edge. The book has been made into a movie (now playing in area movie theaters; see review on Page 20), and Carroll and friends supply the soundtrack. Pearl Jam joins Carroll for a revved-up version of "Catholic Boy." PJ Harvey goes solo on the thumping "Down by the Water." Carroll explodes with fury on his biggest hit, "People Who Died," a delectable piece of punk rock. The Doors add a touch of classic rock with "Riders on the Storm," while the Posies provide distorted angst on "Coming Right Along." Flea offers a bluesy "I've Been Down," and Soundgarden ends the album with a powerful and mournful "Blind Dogs." Rating: *** 1/2

-- Anthony Violanti

CLASSICAL

KHRENNIKOV Symphony No. 2, Violin Concerto No. 1, violinist Leonid Kogan, U.S.S.R. State Academy Orchestra conducted by Yevgeny Svetlanov (Vox Allegretto 8179). This release is of interest mostly because of the place of Khrennikov (b. 1913) in history rather than his music. He headed the Union of Soviet Composers in 1948 and led the charge when that political body publicly pilloried Shostakovich, Prokofiev, Miaskovsky and other Soviet composers for their "decadent formalism." Despite his political connections, Khrennikov's music has been little heard outside the former Soviet Union and recordings have been scarce as hen's teeth. The liner notes try to position his Symphony No. 2 alongside the Shostakovich Seventh and Eighth and Prokofiev's Fifth as "great wartime symphonies." Khrennikov is not without rudimentary musical skills, but beside those three works his Symphony No. 2 sounds rhetorical, thinly orchestrated and tedious. His 1959 Violin Concerto No. 1 is more interesting, and has the virtue of brevity. The index lists only three movements in the symphony. There are four. Rating: ** 1/2

-- Herman Trotter

JAZZ

EDDY LOUISS AND MICHEL PETRUCCIANI Conference de Presse (Dreyfuss FDM-3658-2). Fifty million Frenchmen weren't wrong. Voted Jazz Album of the Year in France, this extraordinary and perhaps unprecedented duet is easily the sleeper jazz disc of the year. Louiss is a French Hammond B-3 organ swinger almost unknown in the U.S. Petrucciani is the hard-swinging French pianist who has had much success on Americans discs and tours. When two musicians are this good, it's a surprisingly delightful, and delightfully rare, combination. With Louiss' feet churning out bass lines on the pedals and Petrucciani comping with phenomenal crispness, these guys could swing the knobs off any CD player. They dueted in the past but the title comes from the way they unveiled this music to France's jazz press: they called a "Press Conference" at the Petit Journal Montparnasse and then, instead of talking, proceeded to play what you hear on this brilliant disc. Standouts are their hard-charging, phrase-trading version of "All the Things You Are" and their fluid, inspired version of "These Foolish Things." There's nothing wrong with their originals either. Lest anyone doubt exactly how international this music is, this record is sensational. Rating: *****

-- J.S.

TOP FIVES

POP SINGLES

(1) This Is How We Do It, Montell Jordan (Island). (2) Red Light Special, TLC (LaFace). (3) Freak Like Me, Adina Howard (Mecca Don-EastWest). (4) Candy Rain, Soul for Real (Uptown). (5) Run Away, Real McCoy (Arista).

POP ALBUMS

(1) "The Lion King" Soundtrack, (Disney). (2) "Friday" Soundtrack, (Priority). (3) Cracked Rear View, Hootie & the Blowfish (Atlantic). (4) Throwing Copper, Live (Radioactive). (5) Me Against the World, 2Pac (Interscope).

COUNTRY SINGLES

(1) Little Miss Honky Tonk, Brooks & Dunn (Arista). (2) I Can Love You Like That, John Michael (Atlantic). (3) The Keeper of the Stars, Tracy Byrd (MCA). (4) Give Me One More Shot, Alabama (RCA). (5) The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter, Reba McEntire (MCA).