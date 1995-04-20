MARY BINGHAM DIES; FAMILY RAN MEDIA EMPIRE

Mary Bingham, matriarch of a family that built a Louisville publishing empire and was then torn apart by it, died Tuesday night after collapsing during a Rotary toast in her honor. She was 90.

Her son, Barry Bingham Jr., said his mother apparently suffered a massive heart attack.

Nine years ago, her family was split by a bitter and public conflict that resulted in the sale of the Bingham media empire, the cornerstone of which was the Courier-Journal, the Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper.

After her husband's death in 1988, she took over his role in the Mary and Barry Bingham Sr. Fund, which has now distributed $59 million to the arts.