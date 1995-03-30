A memorial service for Jennie A. Grisanti, 67, an avid bowler who worked for many years in merchandising, will be held at 1 p.m. April 8 in Whitehaven Road Baptist Church, 1290 Whitehaven Road, Grand Island.

Miss Grisanti died Sunday (March 26, 1995) in Buffalo General Hospital after a lengthy illness.

A lifelong resident of Buffalo, she was active in the West Buffalo Democratic Women's Club.

A graduate of School 19 and Lafayette High School, she is survived by a sister, Sarah Markey, and a brother, Salvatore of Kenmore.

[Christian].