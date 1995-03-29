SUSPECT IN DRUG SWEEP TIED TO '93 FATAL SHOOTING

A man involved in an East Delavan Avenue gunfight that left a woman dead two years ago is one of 31 suspects charged in an on-going Bailey-Kensington drug crackdown, law enforcement sources confirmed Wednesday.

Erie County Judge John V. Rogowski ordered Dwayne Posey, 19, of 303 Norfolk Ave. to remain jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail. He was indicted by an Erie County grand jury last week on two counts each of felony criminal possession and sale of cocaine for two alleged drug sales last Dec. 20, court sources said.

Posey pleaded innocent to all the charges at arraignment Wednesday.

He was charged with making two sales to an undercover Buffalo police officer, the sources said.

A year ago, Posey pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless endangerment and got a six-month jail term and five years probation for his role in the June 12, 1993, shoot-out. A bullet killed Tia Porter, 20, as she crouched in her upstairs flat at 1138 E. Delavan and tried to call police.

District Attorney Kevin M. Dillon said Posey has been in jail for the past two months because Senior County Court Judge Rose D. LaMendola found him guilty of parole violation in the gun case and imposed another 10-month jail term on him in January.