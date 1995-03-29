KEYCORP FORMS NEW BROKERAGE UNIT

KeyCorp, the nation's 10th-largest banking company, today said it has formed a new brokerage unit called Key Investments Inc. that will allow customers to make investment decisions through KeyCorp's 1,300 branches.

The company said the move foreshadows the creation of a new breed of financial services center, which will compete with the largest brokerage firms in the country.

KeyCorp said that the new brokerage unit will combine its brokerage subsidiaries, Key Brokerage Co. and Society Investments.