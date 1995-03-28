OUT & ABOUT

1. Getting healthy, staying healthy.

A Women's Wellness Extravaganza is being held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 7 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 8 at the Western New York Public Broadcasting Center, which is next to the Buffalo Hilton.

Presentations, to be given on the hour, include such topics as body image, exercise for seniors, teen pregnancy, incontinence, menopause, nutrition, massage, AIDS and a woman's heart.

The event is free and is meant to benefit women of all ages. It is sponsored by WNED/Channel 17, the Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo and Western New York, the Niagara County Wellness Council and the Women's Health Project Task Force. For information, call 845-7000.

2. A time for art. A time for food.

The Burchfield-Penney Art Center at Buffalo State College is sponsoring its second of Artist's Studio Visits, where visitors can meet artists and see them at work.

"In the Heart of the City" (April 8) features Michael Morgulis, designer and graphic artist, and painters Frederick Miller, Reed Anderson and Bruce Adams. "Upper West Side" (April 22) includes painter Barbara Insalaco; photographer Biff Henrich; printmakers Frank Eckmair, Toma Yovanovich and Endi Poskovic.

Registration of $35 includes a progressive gourmet lunch. Call 878-4077.

3. A call for nominees.

Do you know an older person who is making an impact through their accomplishments in art, business or another field? Or someone who is dedicated to social causes? Or who inspires an appreciation of graceful aging?

Coordinated Care, a not-for-profit organization that deals with long-term care, has established the Prime Time Award to honor individuals who successfully demonstrate successful aging.

The deadline for nominations is May 15. Awardees will be recognized at a luncheon on Sept. 21 at the Hyatt Regency.

Nomination forms are available by calling Coordinated Care at 858-2307.