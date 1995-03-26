SERIES OF BURGLARIES PROBED IN NORTH TOWNS

State police in Clarence are still investigating a series of burglaries that plagued the Clarence, Akron and Newstead area since last year and

anticipate more arrests.

According to police, another individual now under investigation in connection with the burglaries was recently arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. He has declined to be questioned in the theft, police said, but an investigation is ongoing into the possibilities of his involvement in the incidents.

State Police Investigator Kevin Kendall said police recovered more than $10,000 worth of stolen equipment and merchandise so far. "That doesn't include the vandalism that occurred in the Akron-Newstead areas," he said.

Last year, vandalism at the Akron Mobile Home Park on Bloomingdale Avenue left $25,000 damage to more than a dozen vehicles. Several vandalism and burglary incidents also were reported at the Leisurewood Camp Grounds, a recreational facility in Newstead.

Three suspects, one a soldier currently stationed with the Army at Fort Drum near Watertown, had been arrested earlier and charged with burglary and trespassing. They have been released on their recognizance pending a court appearance. The case has been transferred to the district attorney's office. A court date has not been set.

Clarence police also say they are searching for suspects who vandalized a stolen $30,000 1994 white tractor trailer recovered in the Town of Newstead on Havens Road. Damage to the vehicle, stolen sometime during the week of March 7 and 14 from Gypsum Express Co. outside of Syracuse was

estimated at $2,000, police said.