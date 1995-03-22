ROLF JOHNSON

Graveside services for Rolf "Lenny" Johnson, a retired mechanic at E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., were held today in Kane Cemetery, Kane, Pa.

Johnson, 82, died Monday (March 20, 1995) in his home on Frontier Avenue.

He was born in Kane and moved to Niagara Falls in 1941. He was a mechanic at Du Pont for 30 years, retiring in 1975.

Johnson was a member of Riverside Presbyterian Church; LaSalle Lodge 1049, F&AM; the LaSalle Sportsmen's Club; Lodge 346, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks; and Lodge 838, Loyal Order of Moose.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Emerson; a son, Thomas of East Longmeadow, Mass.; a daughter, Linda Goodwin of Webster; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

[N/String].