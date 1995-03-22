2 FORMER RUSSIAN SOLDIERS ACCUSED IN URANIUM THEFT

Police have arrested two former Russian soldiers and have seized 13 pounds of enriched uranium granules stashed in their apartment, an Interior Ministry spokesman said Wednesday. The uranium could not be used to make bombs, he said.

The two were taken into custody Tuesday after police received a tip from a neighbor that they were acting suspiciously.

Alexander Zarubitsky, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the uranium-235 granules were stored in three glass jars, sealed with plastic covers.

Zarubitsky said the uranium discovery was purely accidental. After the March 1 murder of Russian television personality Vladislav Listyev, police began getting calls about suspicious people, he said.

He said police staked out the apartment and, after two days of surveillance, saw one of the men carrying a heavy bag that contained a jar with uranium.