6 YOUNG MEN ARRAIGNED IN KISSING BRIDGE THEFTS

Six young men charged with stealing ski equipment at Kissing Bridge Ski Resort in Glenwood have been arraigned and released in their parents'

custody.

The suspects pleaded innocent Monday before Concord Town Justice Mary Hubert, who set a hearing for March 27.

They were arrested last week after a monthlong State Police investigation into the ski equipment theft. Troopers said they recovered about $2,700 in ski gear as a result of the probe.

Charged with petit larceny were Joshua Emery, 17, and Justin Ibowicz, 18, both of Elma, and Kurt Sauer, 17, of Marilla. Charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen property were Kenneth Snyder, 18, of Marilla, Michael Gilbert, 20, of Elma, and Joseph Koerber, 18, of Cheektowaga.