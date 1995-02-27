SECURITY FEARS BAR SARAJEVO VISIT

Turkish President Suleyman Demirel said today he was concerned that the United Nations had been unable to provide security for him to visit the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo.

Demirel was prevented from visiting Sarajevo Monday when the United Nations, alarmed by an outbreak of sniping, refused to provide a plane to fly him to the city.

"I have charged Turkish envoys to relay our regrets to U.N. Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali and his Bosnia envoy, Yasushi Akashi," Demirel said on his return to Ankara.

"The problems I have faced in carrying out a totally peaceful visit is an indication of the heavy pressures under which Bosnia labors," he told Turkey's Anatolian news agency.

A speech Demirel was due to make to the Bosnian Parliament in Sarajevo was delivered instead by the Turkish ambassador. Demirel visited Turkish U.N. peacekeeping troops in central Bosnia and then went to Zagreb for talks with Croatian President Franjo Tudjman.