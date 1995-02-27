JOSEPH B. ROUNDS, FIRST LIBRARY DIRECTOR

Private services will be held for Joseph B. Rounds, 85, the first director of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library system, who died Saturday (Feb. 25, 1995) in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a brief illness.

A longtime city resident, Rounds was a familiar sight at Delaware Avenue and North Street, where he strolled daily while residing at the Lenox Hotel and later at the Westbrook House Apartments. True to his calling, he always had a hardcover book to read when dining alone downtown.

He had headed the old Grosvenor Library from 1941 until 1947, when it was merged with the county library, and he became the first director of the Erie County Public Library. He became the first director of the consolidated city-county library system when it was formed in 1954.

Starting with two libraries in the 1940s that were "ancient, dilapidated and inadequate," Rounds "led long battles that resulted in many branch libraries being opened, special programs being initiated in the inner city and staff salaries being raised to a competitive level," the library board noted upon his retirement in 1975.

"I read a great deal of fiction -- it gets me out of the strains of the day," he said at the time.

The Central Library Board Room is named in his honor.

Born in Knightstown, Ind., Rounds was a graduate of Earlham College in Indiana and had bachelor's and master's degrees in library science from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Starting as a an assistant in the main reading room of the New York Public Library in the summer of 1936, Rounds went to Geneva, Switzerland, from 1938 to 1939 under a Rockefeller Foundation Fellowship for special library research at the International Labor Organization. He also was manager of the American Library in Paris in 1940.

He was originally called to Buffalo by Samuel P. Capen to reorganize the Library School at the University of Buffalo in 1940. Within a year, he was head of the UB Library School, acting librarian at the Grosvenor Library and in seminar teaching at the University of Illinois.

Rounds served in the Army's Signal Radio Intelligence Unit from 1942 to 1945, participating in four campaigns in World War II's European Theater.

He was cited by The Buffalo Evening News for outstanding public service in 1954 and received UB's University Citation in 1973. The University of Michigan presented him its alumni recognition award.

Rounds served on the boards of the Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society and the Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences.

