AMHERST OKS 2 TO ATTEND CONVENTION CAVEAT ACCOMPANIES APPROVAL OF TRIP

A trip by two mosquito-control specialists to a convention in Oregon was approved Monday night by the Amherst Town Board, but a councilman warned that they better get more out of it than the "whale watching and volcano tours" featured on the convention agenda.

Council Member James P. Hayes claimed that all the town got out of the same convention in San Diego, Calif. last year was an inconsequential "five-paragraph report" that Highway Department mosquito-control foreman David Muck had to be pressed to write.

The report was of no use to committees and subcommittees studying the town's controversial mosquito-control program, Hayes asserted.

With Hayes opposed, the board agreed to send Muck and a part- time employee, Brian Brown, to the American Mosquito Control Association convention March 18-23 at Oregon State University at a cost of $1,900.

Brown, who works under Muck, is a candidate for appointment as town mosquito-control biologist, officials said.

Brown is slated to earn his bachelor's degree in biology next fall.

Officials said the whale watching and volcano tours on the convention agenda are scheduled outside regular convention hours and are an inducement to increase attendance from across the country.

Hayes questioned the value of the convention as "anything other than a junket" when the town recently hired outside consultants to do a $50,000 study of the town's mosquito- control program. "A desperately needed training seminar, it is not," he insisted.

The mosquito-control issue in Amherst "has reached epidemic proportions, and the outside consultants "were in close contact" with Muck, who "greatly assisted them" with the study, replied Supervisor Thomas J. Ahern.

Muck is a "noted . . . recognized authority" in his field throughout the state, Ahern said, and the convention agenda "involves far more than just whale watching or sitting on the beach.

"(Muck) is a professional committed to our program and these two gentlemen will bring back reports of far greater length than previous years," Ahern promised.

Council Member Jane S. Woodward said she did "a great deal of soul searching" before voting to pay for the Oregon trip, at one point feeling that sending just Muck would be sufficient.

"I'm not about to suggest this is desperately needed, but is it beneficial? Yes, I believe it is," Mrs. Woodward said. When the town spends almost $500,000 a year to control mosquitoes, another $2,000 "isn't that much more to make sure we're on top of things," she said.

The Oregon State convention "is a very comprehensive program. One man can't be in two places at once," said Council Member Michael G. McGuire.

The board also approved new income guidelines for senior citizens to qualify for property tax exemptions. The exemptions range from 10 percent for annual incomes of no more than $22,500 to 50 percent for incomes of no more than $15,000.

Property owners at least 65 years old have until July 5 to apply for exemptions at the town assessor's office, said Council Member Lynn Millane.

Mrs. Millane emphasized that the exemptions must be renewed each year.