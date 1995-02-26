FIRST CARGO PLANE LANDS AT DENVER

A Federal Express cargo plane touched down early today at Denver Airport, the first commercial flight to land at the long-delayed facility.

The arrival came hours after workers moved thousands of pieces of essential equipment from Stapleton Airport to the new facility in time for the scheduled opening for passenger flights Tuesday at the massive complex 23 miles east of downtown.

The opening of the $4.9 billion airport, the first new big-city airport in more than two decades, was delayed four times by problems including a balky automated baggage system.