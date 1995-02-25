Services for Alice J. Rolker, a former Buffalo resident and registered nurse, were held Saturday in Newport Beach, Calif.

Mrs. Rolker, 91, died Saturday (Feb. 25, 1995) at her Newport Beach home after a long illness.

After graduating from the Buffalo General Hospital School of Nursing in 1925, she worked for Dr. Earl D. Osborne for 35 years.

She moved to the Newport Beach area 27 years ago.

Her husband, John H. Sr., died 11 years ago.

Survivors include a daughter, Elizabeth Donlon of Newport Beach; a son, John H. Jr. of Altadena, Calif.; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.[hdkns]