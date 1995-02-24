'HOOP DREAMS' LIKELY TO ADD FOOTAGE FOR PBS APPEARANCE

NOBODY ASKED me, but:

Add my voice to those lamenting the failure of the wonderful documentary "Hoop Dreams" to be nominated for an Academy Award as best film or best documentary.

The film was co-produced by KTCA, which produces "Frontline," "Alive TV" and "Newton's Apple" for PBS. PBS is scheduled to air the film in November. Since much of the footage landed on the cutting room floor, the PBS version of "Hoop Dreams" may be even longer than the three-hour movie.

Get ready for the most exciting hoop week of March Madness -- ESPN's Championship Week. ESPN is carrying 29 games starting March 4 and ending March 12, with almost all winners earning trips to the Big Dance. And getting to the NCAA Tournament can be more fun than being there. The MAAC final is 7:30 p.m. March 6 and the Atlantic 10 final is 9:30 p.m. March 9.

Dave Cohen, who has been seen on the Empire Sports Network, will do play-by-play and Jim Kaat will do analysis on the Madison Square Garden Network's coverage of the New York Yankees this season. Al Trautwig will also be in the booth. Kaat replaces Tony Kubek, who retired after last season. Cohen has spent the last 12 seasons as the voice of the Syracuse Chiefs.

Channel 4's Chuck Howard did a bang-up job covering the Daytona 500 but his stint inside the pits of stock car driver Geoff Bodine was a big disappointment. All Howard did was carry a tire to the area where they were needed before it was time to change them. Of course, Channel 4's cameras dutifully recorded Howard's work.

Silliest TV feature of the month: Channel 7's Sports Challenge, which Tuesday showed newcomer Eric Goodman play a hockey board game with a challenger. It only served to promote Goodman and wasted a few minutes of precious time for real sports coverage.

Amusing radio moment of the month: The man who was the host of WGR's sports talk show at 7 p.m. last Sunday spent 30 minutes fielding questions about hockey without identifying himself once. Some confused callers hung up immediately. Who was that masked man? It was Paul Hamilton, who used to do play-by-play for the Rochester Americans and is working part-time for WGR.

Rollie Massimino, who has gone to the Prime Network broadcast booth after getting the heave-ho by UNLV, needs work. His interview with St. Bonaventure coach Jim Baron at halftime of the Bonnies' victory over West Virginia last Sunday was so disorganized and full of sugar that it became painful to watch.

Am I the only one wondering why ESPN's feed of the Buffalo Sabres-Pittsburgh game last Sunday looked so much sharper on ESPN than it did on Empire on TCI of Buffalo?

Bizarre college basketball moment of last Sunday: ABC (Channel 7) showed viewers bonus coverage of the tight Maryland-Cincinnati game and then dropped it in the final seconds, leaving viewers to wonder who won. (Maryland did).

Not surprisingly, Fox has named James Brown to host its Sunday NHL studio show, which premieres April 2. He also hosts "Fox NFL Sunday." It is the first time that he has been associated with hockey coverage.

Runner-up for amusing radio moment of the month: After WGR's Doug (Unbelievable) Young agreed with a caller that this newspaper doesn't devote enough time to Buffalo State College basketball, he conceded the same thing was true of his radio station. But he had an explanation. WGR can't do a better job because there isn't enough information in the newspaper. We now know where WGR gets its information.

ESPN's Mike Milbury feels the National Hockey League should experiment with mandatory man-to-man defenses to increase scoring. He thinks dropping the red line is a more severe step but advocates experimenting with it in the minor leagues.

The Buffalo Bisons' advertising campaign takes some direct shots at major league baseball, which must make its new partner, the Cleveland Indians, really happy.

Circle your calendars. George Foreman is defending his heavyweight title on HBO against Axel Schulz of Germany on April 22. If you ask me, the fight should be on April 1.

Circle March 6. At 9:30 that night, Channel 17 is presenting a local special, "Remembering Buffalo Baseball."

Talk about optimism. The Buffalo Sabres are offering a pay-per-view package in Canada, charging $9.95 for one game or $29.95 for four games to subscribers in St. Catharines, Fort Erie, Niagara-on-the-Lake and other communities. First game is Sunday's against the New York Rangers. And there is no money-back guarantee that they will score more than a goal a game.

To get listeners in the mood for America's former favorite pastime, Darrian Chapman and Pete Weber will host the second annual Hot Stove League radio show on WGR from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Cleveland Indians general manager John Hart, Chicago White Sox executive Dan Evans and Houston Astros manager Terry Collins are expected to participate.