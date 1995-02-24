CHANGES ANNOUNCED FOR BASKETBALL FINALS

The site for the Section VI Class B-1, B-2 and C-1 girls basketball finals has been changed from Buffalo State College to the Niagara Falls Convention Center.

The Class B-1 final will be Thursday at 8:45 p.m. at the Convention Center. The Class B-2 final is Thursday at 7:15 p.m. The overall Class B game still will be played at Buffalo State on March 4, but the game time has been changed to 1:30 p.m.

The Class C-1 final will be Thursday at 5:45 p.m. at the Convention Center. The overall Class C game is still at Buffalo State, but the time has been changed to 3 p.m.

The game time for the Class A final on March 4 at Buffalo State has been changed to noon.

The possibility of Buffalo State hosting NCAA postseason games necessitated the change.