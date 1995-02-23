MOBIL TO CAP STACKS IN EFFORT TO PROTECT BIRDS

Mobil Oil Corp. wants the birds and the bats to have a safe flight.

Mobil, in a letter to an animal-rights group released Thursday, said it will cap its exhaust stacks to protect birds from being burned alive when they perch on them.

"Mobil made its decision because of its policy to protect the wildlife where we operate. . . . We have committed to ourselves to have the stacks capped by May 1," Thomas Collins, manager of public affairs for Mobil, said in a letter to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Bluebirds, kestrels, shrikes, flickers, owls and other migratory birds are among the species that have been found dead in oil company stacks, according to Tracy Reiman, a spokeswoman for the group.

The group will ask Exxon, Chevron and Shell Oil to follow Mobil's lead, she said.