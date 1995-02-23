MELVIN FRANKLIN IS DEAD AT 52; ORIGINAL TEMPTATIONS MEMBER

Melvin Franklin, an original member of the Temptations, died of heart failure Thursday. He was 52.

Last week, Franklin was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after a series of seizures, said hospital spokesman Ron Wise.

"He sustained significant neurological damage, which was complicated by diabetes and other medical problems," Wise said.

The Temptations formed in Detroit in 1962 with members Otis Williams, Eddie Kendricks, Paul Williams, Eldridge Bryant and Franklin.

The group scored hits with such songs as "The Way You Do the Things You Do," "My Girl," "It's Growing," "Since I Lost My Baby," "Don't Look Back," "Get Ready," "All I Need," "You're My Everything," "Just My Imagination" and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone."

By 1982, the Temptations had sold an estimated 22 million records.

Born Oct. 12, 1942, in Montgomery, Ala., Franklin was a member of the Elgins, renamed the Primes, and began recording for Motown in 1960. The group became the Temptations two years later.

In an interview last fall, Franklin said, "It's amazing to me that over the years, people still want some Temptations. They love it; 'My Girl' is as popular as it's ever been. It's a great group. If it wasn't, I'd probably just step aside."

Franklin is the fourth member of the Temptations' best-known lineup to die, following Williams (1973), David Ruffin (1991) and Kendricks (1992).