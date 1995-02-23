AKRON MAYOR LENDS SUPPORT TO CALL FOR TAX RELIEF

Akron Mayor Michael F. Charles announced his support Thursday of property tax relief called for by the New York Conference of Mayors at a recent budget hearing in Albany.

"The executive budget appropriately aimed for tax relief, but set its sights on the wrong tax," Charles said. "Nobody wants to cut taxes more than mayors, but it is the local property tax, not the state personal income tax, that is suffocating small businesses, squeezing the middle class and driving the elderly out of their homes."

Charles pointed out that if cuts in the income tax result in decreases in state aid, the net result will be increases in the property tax. "This is wrong," he said.

Charles reminded the Legislature that about eight months ago legislation was enacted providing a 10 percent increase in revenue-sharing aid in the 1995-96 state budget. "Local officials certainly understand the budget difficulties in Albany," he said "but we cannot, once again, be part of the solution."

He added that revenue sharing previously had been cut 53 percent, more than any other state program. "We have nothing left to give," he said, noting the bottom line is that the proposed state budget does not provide relief from the property tax.