NOELLE RENTFLEJS IS MARRIED IN CEIBA, PUERTO RICO

Noelle M. Rentflejs, daughter of John F. Rentflejs of West Valley and Kathleen J. Rentflejs of Lexington Park, Md., was married to Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Travis N. Tetzlaff Friday in Naval Air Station Roosevelt Roads Base Chapel, Ceiba, Puerto Rico.

Capt. William Hines, command head chaplain and a Catholic priest, performed the ceremony for the bride and the son of Gary and Charlotte Tetzlaff of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. A reception was given in Finnigans on the base.

After taking a Caribbean cruise and traveling to Orlando, Fla., the newly married couple will be at home in Ceiba.

A graduate of Buffalo State College, the bride is a teacher in Antilles Consolidated School System, Ceiba. The bridegroom attended University of Wisconsin and is an aviation electronics technician.