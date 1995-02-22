Services for Earl H. Rothfuss, 87, of Albion, a retired construction company employee, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in Houseman Funeral Home, 228 Park Ave.

Rothfuss died Wednesday (Feb. 22, 1995) in Medina Memorial Hospital after a long illness.

Born in Cowlesville, he grew up in Wyoming County and lived there until 1970, when he moved to the Medina area.

He was employed by Rademacher Construction Co. of East Aurora for 40 years.

Surviving are his wife, the former Odelia Smithley; two daughters, Mary Ann Pierce and Earlene Offhaus, both of East Aurora; a son, Donald J. of Lyndonville; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

