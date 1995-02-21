MILLANE ENTERS RUNNING FOR AMHERST TOWN JUSTICE

Veteran attorney John Vaughan "Bud" Millane, active in civic and political affairs in Amherst for many years, announced his candidacy Tuesday for Amherst town justice.

Millane, 68, said he is seeking the Republican and Conservative Party endorsement to unseat Justice Sam Maislin in the November election.

"As a trial attorney with more than 30 years experience handling court cases ranging from petit larceny to homicides, I have witnessed the ever growing criminal element," Millane said. "I believe the courts have to hand out stiffer penalties to attempt to curb this growth, which I plan to do as an Amherst town justice."

The University at Buffalo Law School alumnus is a decorated combat veteran of the Army Air Forces in World

War II. He has been active for many years in the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Amherst Republican Town Committee, the Amherst South Rotary and several fund-raising organizations. Millane is a life member of the Erie County Bar Association and a sustaining member of the trial lawyers section of the American Bar Association, the New York State Bar Association and the American Trial Lawyers Association.

He is the husband of Amherst Council Member and Deputy Supervisor Lynn Millane, a Republican. He also is the father-in-law of Erie County

Legislator Brian Rusk.

Maislin, a former assistant district attorney, announced Feb. 10 he would seek a second four-year term. In 1991, he became the first enrolled Democrat ever elected to the bench in Amherst.