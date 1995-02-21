DEVELOPER SEEKS TO BUY PARKING RAMP CARBO CENTER PARTNER TELLS OF OFFERS TO CITY

A local developer wants to buy the municipal parking ramp on Third and Niagara Streets and the city wants to sell it but, so far, apparently no agreement has been reached.

Frank A. Amendola, a local real estate developer who has been trying to buy the ramp for about three years, said Tuesday he spoke to city officials as recently as last week. Amendola is a partner in CCB Associates, which owns the nearby Carborundum Center -- soon to be renamed the Niagara Office Building.

City Administrator Thomas C. Lizardo said the city has been open about wanting to get rid of the ramp, which he said is "an albatross and a white elephant," which the taxpayers are subsidizing. He said he didn't think any price had been set.

"We'd like to get rid of it in the near future. But, . . . it's going to require that the purchaser be willing to pay a fair price, come up with a deal that's in the best interests of the taxpayers of the city of Niagara Falls," Lizardo said.

If Amendola purchased the ramp, he said he would "commercialize the Niagara Street side" with a hotel or shops. Commercial development has been discussed for years, but previous attempts never materialized.

The ramp costs the city about $375,000 a year to operate. The city's total remaining debt on it is about $825,000.

Amendola said he wants to create direct access to the top of the ramp for recreational vehicles and buses. Such vehicles cannot get into the ramp because there is not enough overhead clearance. Downtown tourism and business operators say there is a critical need for such parking.

Councilman Ralph F. Aversa said the city has to be very careful when it sells the ramp so it doesn't disadvantage the Radisson Hotel or the Carborundum Center, which both use the ramp for tenants and guests. Amendola said as owner of the ramp he would serve every downtown building that needs it.

Councilman Anthony F. Quaranto said he is concerned about Amendola's possible acquisition of the ramp because of successful attempts by Amendola's group to have assessments lowered on the Carborundum Center and the former Niagara Permanent Savings Bank building at 800 Main St. The ramp is not currently assessed because it is owned by the city and exempt from property taxes. But, if Amendola did purchase the ramp and subsequently have the assessment reduced, "we're not gaining anything," Quaranto said.

By a 5-2 vote Tuesday, the Council approved a settlement with CCB lowering the assessment of the Carborundum Center. The city set the assessment at $4,950,000 for 1992 and $5,587,300 for 1993 and 1994. The property owners sought a reduction in assessed value to $3 million in State Supreme Court. The proposed settlement calls for the owners to drop their challenge to the 1992 assessment and to accept assessments of $5 million for 1993 and $4.5 million for 1994. Quaranto and Council Chairman John G. Accardo voted against the settlement.

Amendola said the settlement was a "major compromise that favors the city.

Aversa, who is an appraiser, believes the assessment is still a little high. Aversa called for the creation of a commercial assessment review board, saying court proceedings are costly and time consuming and generally result in negotiated settlements anyway. He said settlements could be reached more quickly and cheaply by in-house experts.

In another matter, the Council approved a resolution opposing the imposition of additional border crossing fees on the bridges from Canada as proposed by President Clinton. The White House abandoned the proposal on Tuesday.