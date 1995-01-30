U.N. EXCLUDES WALDHEIM FROM ANNIVERSARY EVENTS

The United Nations has decided not to invite Kurt Waldheim, the former secretary-general banned from entering the United States because of allegations of involvement in Nazi war crimes, to its gala 50th anniversary celebrations, a spokesman said Monday.

Waldheim, a former president of Austria, was accused of concealing his World War II service with a German unit responsible for war crimes in the Balkans. He has denied any culpability, but the U.S. Justice Department has put his name on a list of people refused entry into the United States because of their association with the Nazi regime.

Events are planned in June to commemorate the signing of the U.N. Charter in San Francisco and in October to mark its ratification in New York City.