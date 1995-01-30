POLICE WARN OF IMPOSTOR

Cheektowaga residents should beware of a woman posing as a mail carrier and asking for postage due on a letter.

A resident of the Kenville Apartments in Cheektowaga last week opened her door to a woman claiming to be a mail carrier only to have her purse stolen, according to Cheektowaga police.

The suspect came to the victim's apartment door, claiming to have a letter which needed a signature and had postage due. The victim opened the door and went to get a dollar out of her purse. The suspect then stepped into the apartment and grabbed the victim's purse off a nearby chair.

The suspect was dressed in a white, ankle-length coat, orange pants and black boots and was wearing large gold earrings. She was described as black, 18 to 20 years old, 5-foot-six inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.