NEW JERSEY'S HAVING DEVIL OF A TIME WINNING GAMES SO FAR

Four goals in four games.

That would be respectable for Saudi Arabia's World Cup soccer team, but it's not acceptable for one of the National Hockey League's best teams.

The New Jersey Devils averaged only a goal per game during a four-game, season-opening road trip that saw them go 0-3-1. They will try to turn their fortunes around tonight when they host the Buffalo Sabres at Brendan Byrne Arena (7:30, Empire, Ch. 29, Radio 550).

"We'd be more concerned if we weren't getting scoring chances," said Devils assistant coach Larry Robinson. "The guys have been getting their share of chances -- they've been getting the two-on-ones, the odd-man advantages. We just haven't capitalized on our chances."

The lack of offense is surprising.

The Devils led the Eastern Conference in goals in 1993-94 with 306, and that helped them compile the second-best record in the NHL last season (47-25-12).

This season, New Jersey only has two players with two points: Corey Millen and Stephane Richer. None of the Devils' defensemen have a goal or an assist. It's no wonder tonight's host has the worst record in the NHL.

Robinson says almost everything can go wrong during a slump like this.

"Whether it be poor passes, poor selection of plays, a puck bouncing, whatever -- you'll always find that when you start to struggle, negative things start to creep into your play," he said.

"You start to second-guess yourself. The only way to get out of that is to go to the basics -- do the little things right. Once you start getting the chances and shots start to go in, everything seems to be positive."

After a season-opening tie with Hartford, the Devils dropped a 2-1 decision to the Sabres last Wednesday. Some kind bounces helped Buffalo win that game, and Robinson thinks the loss helped New Jersey get off-track.

"You have to give credit where credit is due. They made the best of their chances, and (Buffalo goalie Dominik) Hasek played exceptionally well," he said.

After that, the Devils lost a 1-0 decision in Boston on Thursday, and then were blasted, 5-1, in Montreal on Saturday afternoon.

"In Montreal, we had a tough time," Robinson said. "Any time when you play as well as we did in the first three games -- and only have one point to show for it -- you have a tendency maybe to get a little bit down on yourself. You try to do things you don't normally do."

And when players start pressing, goals by opponents usually follow.

"We got running around all over the place, and you just can't do that against a disciplined, positional team," Robinson said.

The only bright spot for the Devils so far is the play of their two goalies, Martin Brodeur and Chris Terreri. New Jersey has a team goals-against average of 2.41.

"Defensively, we don't have a lot of changing to do," Robinson said. "Basically we tried to keep the other team down. I guess what it comes down to is making the most of our chances."

All of this adds up to a dangerous situation for the Sabres tonight.

They are playing a team that in theory is due to score some goals in its home-opener.

"We're facing a very good hockey club that's not playing well," coach John Muckler said. "They're under the gun from their coach. . . . You know you're going to see the best they have early in the game. Hopefully, we'll be able to be strong enough to counter that. If we can, we'll have a chance to win."

Bob Sweeney and Richard Smehlik, who have been out with shoulder injuries, are questionable for tonight's game.

Muckler said he would decide on his starting goalie after today's morning skate.