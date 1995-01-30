EYEING FUTURE, HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS PUSH THEMSELVES TO LIMIT

Brian Wheeler is president of the National Honor Society at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, plays piano in the jazz band, sings in the chorus and rehearses every day after class for his role in the school musical.

And that's just the start.

From school, he heads to his job as a supermarket cashier and then to his church, for youth group and choir activities.

By the time he gets home for dinner and his homework, it's 10:30 or 11 p.m. Bedtime is often 1 in the morning.

"A person can never grow enough," said Brian, who manages a 90.8 average and hopes to attend the University at Buffalo. "I know it's going to pay off when I reach the point where I can sit back and say: 'Hey, look what I've done.' "

And Brian is not alone.

Many students push the limits to take electives or advanced-placement courses, participate in sports and extracurricular activities or hold down part-time jobs or internships, according to school officials throughout the Buffalo area.

At Orchard Park High School, 140 of 1,500 students -- or more than 9 percent -- give up both study halls and lunch to take extra courses, said Principal Robert Farwell.

Some of those students take two science classes, two foreign languages, or both band and chorus.

"We have kids coming in early and staying late, skipping lunch and successfully managing schedules that I think would sink most adults," said Orchard Park School Superintendent Charles Stoddart.

"They have some kind of built-in organizational clock and know how to manage their time well," Stoddart said. "These are quick-study people, and they have the ability to balance and be flexible."

At Kenmore West Senior High School, Chris Watson has polished off six advanced-placement courses and several other electives, is in the jazz band, orchestra and National Honor Society, is editor of the student newspaper and stays after school to practice for the school musical.

He then teaches gymnastics, hustles home for dinner and gets to his homework about 8 p.m.

"I want to know everything I can," said Chris, a senior who hopes to attend Fredonia State College. "The courses are there; I want to take them."

Mary Bowman, another Kenmore West senior, took electives in drama, Nazi Germany, psychology and sociology, and is also a member of the tennis team, the National Honor Society, the community club and the mock-trial program.

"I wanted to get a feel for those things and see if that's what I wanted to get into," said Mary, who will study political science and history at Allegheny College. "We're probably more prepared for the workload we'll have when we're in college."

Chris and Mary estimate that 25 to 30 percent of the students at Kenmore West take a similar approach.

Ambitious schedules often make it hard to plan conferences with students, said Assistant Principal Jim Dunnigan:

"A lot of times I ask a kid: 'When do you have a study hall?' and the answer will be: 'I don't have one.' "

Burnout can be a problem, acknowledges Kristen Semrau, senior class president at Performing Arts as well as a participant in the School Senate, the National Honor Society, the United Way Youth Council and the school musical.

"At times, it can get very tedious," Kristen said. "You're just crawling out of bed to get to rehearsal on time. But when you hear the applause after the performance, it's just the most amazing feeling."

Kristen first came to grips with the issue in fifth grade, when she dropped dancing and music lessons so, like her friends, she could have a lot of free time.

"I took the year off," she said. "I remember that all I did was complain: 'Mom, I'm so bored. What can I do?' "

Kristen hasn't been bored since.

"I can't imagine not doing all this stuff," she said. "It's normal for me. I don't really think anything of it."

John Campfield, another Performing Arts senior, is relaxed and engaging, but he, too, is driven.

At school, John is president of the Inter-High Student Council and is active in the chorus, the Black History Club and the student government.

He stays after school every day for a computer course, is assistant drama director at the African-American Cultural Center, vice president of the Ujima Youth Delegation, an apprentice at the Ujima Theater, a volunteer at the North Jefferson Branch Library and a choir member at Prince of Peace Temple.

"I do it because I like meeting people," John said. "Every person was put on Earth to do something. Maybe this is what I was put on Earth to do."