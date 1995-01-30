ANGOLA REGROUPING, REPAIRING AFTER BLAZE; NEARBY FIRE COMPANIES OFFER DONATIONS

With the smell of smoke still hanging in the air of the village center, Angola officials met Monday night to discuss plans to restore village fire and ambulance service and repair the fire hall.

Fire Chief David Martin and Fire Marshal Warren Jensen briefed board members and department heads on the damage from a blaze that tore through the fire hall Sunday morning.

"We saw a considerable loss of equipment, as well as the building," Martin said.

He said inventory of the losses has been started, with volunteers working 15-hour days.

According to Martin, the No. 7 fire truck is operable, and has been "refitted to better serve the mutual-aid companies." He said the aerial pumper and front-line pumper have already been sent out for repairs, and the ambulance will be repaired today.

Martin said the department was able to equip 25 firefighters using gear that had been in storage.

Neighboring fire companies have sent offers of donations, Martin said.

"We've received numerous calls offering everything from time all the way up to fire equipment . . . everything was available to us."

The Village of Farnham donated an ambulance to the department, Martin said.

"To have a base fire yesterday and to have a piece of equipment going into service today is remarkable," he said.

The village offices, which are adjacent to the fire hall, sustained smoke damage from the blaze. According to Jensen, electricity, heat, gas and water have been restored to the building, and cleaning will begin today. "Hopefully we will have the village offices up and working by the weekend," he said.

"It's unbelievable how people can pull together in the face of an emergency," Martin said.

Police Chief Patrick Puckhaber said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but preliminary police findings indicate that the fire was not intentional. "We feel confident that it was started by some sort of an accident," he said.

Clerk-Treasurer Cynthia Provenzo said work in the village offices has begun with the cleaning and repair of computers and other office equipment. Village papers survived the fire, she said, although there was "extensive smell and smoke" in the vault. "Everything is intact -- it's just discolored," she said.

Board members decided to open a temporary window for the payment of bills and other business matters in the police station, at 73 Commercial St., until the village offices are reopened.

Necessary repairs to the fire hall roof and structure will begin immediately, under a resolution passed by board members. The resolution, which is permissible by village law for emergency circumstances, allows the board to authorize repairs without resorting to open bidding on the work.

Mayor Michael V. Walters accepted a recommendation by Allan Paglia, village attorney, that specifications on the repairs be drawn up and repaired immediately.

Walters also proposed that repair work be extended to include some changes to the building, including an extra fire escape on the second floor. The fire escape would fulfill requirements by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which had previously granted a variance to the village. Walters noted that anyone on the second floor in Sunday's blaze would have been trapped in the building.

Martin credited surrounding fire districts with the village's quick rebound from the disaster. "Anything that we need, they will provide. They want us to feel like we still have a home."