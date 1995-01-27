A MOTHER'S CRUSADE AFTER TRAGEDY A NEW PURPOSE

"The Lord said, 'My precious shild, I never left you during your time of trial. Where you see only one set of footprints, I was carrying you. "Footprints in the Sand" After a fresh snowfall, the footprints materialize- solitary steps that mark the way to Christina Spizzirri's grave. Usually the impressions in the earthy are about nine inches long. Evenly spaced. And formed by the quick, purposeful stride of Christina's mother, Carol. "This is my girl", Carol Spizzirri whispered one afternoon, after shoveling off the black Marble grave Marker and brushing snow away from the last verse to Christina's favorite poem, "Footprints in the Sand." Oblivious to the wet snow seeping through her black dress shoes and nylons, Ms. Spizzirri gazed around the cemetery she passes each time she leaves her Grayslake, Ill., home. "I can still feel her hand. And I see her everywhere. Her hair at the grocery store. Her smile, Red was her favorite color. But there are others here. This cemetery is full of children. I'm not the only one who has lost one." Because of that sad truth, and because her own 18-year-old daughter died in a car accident when basic first aid might have saved her life, Ms. Spizzirri's steps have grown larger and taken her much farther than her daughter's grave. Now she is angrily chasing politicians from Springfield, Ill. to Washington D. C. and running the Save a Life Foun dation, which is fighting to pass legislation requiring training in first aid and cardiopulmonary re suscitation for police, firefighters, teachers, public safety workers and emergency dispatchers.

Christina, of course, was her inspiration. First aid might have helped the girl after her arm was severed in a crash on U.S. Highway 41 near Waukegan, Ill., on Labor Day 1992.

The first police officers on the scene balked at administering aid. By the time the paramedics arrived, Christina had bled to death on the highway.

"I asked (the police officer) what he did for my daughter, and he said his duty was to direct traffic," said Ms. Spizzirri, recalling the inquest. "I said, 'Your duty is to maintain life!' "

When Ms. Spizzirri found out that police and fire personnel in Illinois, like other states, were not required to be certified in first aid and CPR, nor were they required to assist in a medical emergency, she was appalled and infuriated.

"Ninety percent of the time, police and firemen arrive at a scene first," she said while flipping through her research: statistics on death and injuries to schoolchildren, letters from congressmen and news clippings. In an instant, she can fax out more than 60 pages of data supporting her cause to interested parties.

"No one was there to teach me how to lobby. I'm just a mother on a mission from God. Like the Blues Brothers."

But it's a crusade that has cost her at least $60,000 of savings over two years, her administrative job at Woodland School District 50, friendships with her neighbors (who she said grew weary of her relentless crusading), and her marriage to second husband Dave Spizzirri. The two divorced a year ago.

On the outside, Carol Spizzirri is tireless and determined, a 48-year-old woman with shoulder-length blond hair and faint weary lines under her warm coffee-colored eyes.

The walls inside her house are covered with an incalculable number of pictures of her three daughters, Carlotta, 25, Christina, and Ciprina, 15, the only one left at home.

"At first I was just going along with everything, but now I'm behind Mom all the way," said Ciprina, a high school sophomore. "I do reports about CPR, and my best friend learned it, too."

"Only 7 percent of 911 dispatchers are trained, for fear of lawsuits," Ms. Spizzirri recited. "We lose 200,000 children a year due to accidents, not including violence. Fifty percent of those children could be saved with prompt emergency reactions."

She set up the foundation in January 1993.

"I had to convince every politician individually," she said. "I kept going back to every office because they would say, 'Oh, yeah, I agree,' but then do nothing."

Celebrities also helped, and she snagged support from former teen heartthrob Bobby Sherman and David Hasselhoff, star of the television program "Baywatch." Hasselhoff not only agreed to be the honorary chairman of "Save a Life Day," but also taped a public service announcement encouraging people to sign up for classes.

Ms. Spizzirri received backing from such groups as the National Safety Council, the American Red Cross, the Illinois Department of Health and the Illinois State Police, which already required regular recertification of its officers in CPR and first aid.

Not everyone is thrilled with her efforts. Some police groups and the Municipal League argued that a mandate that would require police, firefighters and teachers be trained in first aid and CPR would be too costly. According to Ms. Spizzirri, it would amount to about $1.5 million a year.

Ms. Spizzirri's persistence has paid off. In September, Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar signed a law that requires Illinois police officers and firefighters be trained in first aid and CPR before graduating from their academies.

There's no telling how long she'll continue her crusade, but Ms. Spizzirri simply has to pass the cemetery on her way home or walk upstairs to remember why she's fighting.

"She's still here, in me," Carol Spizzirri said, her voice dropping to a whisper.

"She's done a lot for humanity. Even in her death."