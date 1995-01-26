SALAMANCA SEEKING FUNDS TO REVITALIZE MAIN STREET

The City of Salamanca is seeking a $1.8 million federal grant to help revitalize Main Street by expanding retail businesses.

A public hearing on the application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the 1995 Community Development Block Grant was held this week. A second hearing will be held at

7 p.m. Feb. 8.

Nancy Milligan, manager of the city's Industrial Development Agency, said the grant would provide $900,000 a year for two years to the city's Industrial Development Agency and newly created Salamanca Regional Local Development Corp.

City Planner Lance Anderson said in the first year the grant would provide $655,000 to establish a renewed retail base near Main and Atlantic streets, and in the second year, $575,000 for a revolving loan fund for new businesses.