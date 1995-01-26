EXPANSION OF 'COMMUNITY SCHOOLS' ON HOLD PLANS TO OPEN 2 FACILITIES FOR EVENING AND WEEKEND ACTIVITIES DEFERRED BY STATE

Efforts to open Buffalo public schools for community programs -- a major goal of both the Masiello administration and the Board of Education -- have been dealt a serious setback by the state's budget crunch.

Grants approved last fall to prepare two schools for a wide range of evening and weekend activities have now been deferred by Gov. Pataki's administration, state and school officials said Thursday.

That halts for now the city's plans to double to four the number of full-blown "community schools" that provide educational and recreational programming, along with social service assistance, during evening and weekend hours.

The action does not affect the two existing community schools -- Herman Badillo School and School 53 -- that are operating wide-ranging programs with about $200,000 each a year in state funds.

Mayor Masiello and school officials laud such programs as ways to greatly expand the roles of schools and to provide healthy alternatives in struggling neighborhoods.

But $25,000 grants to both School 77 at 370 Normal Ave. and the combination of Schools 44 and 57 on the East Side "have been deferred in consideration of state fiscal problems," said Lynn Knezevich, grant manager for the city schools.

When the School 57 grant was announced last October, it was described as "a dream come true" by Marlies A. Wesolowski, the School Board's East District representative.

The freeze sets back, but does not halt, the city's community schools plan, Ms. Knezevich said.

"You just have a far more limited number of programs," she said.

The freeze is part of Pataki's sweeping re-evaluation of the state budget, resulting from the $5 billion deficit projected for the coming fiscal year, said Bill Herschen, a spokesman for the state Education Department.

"To make a long story short, the Division of Budget put a hold on that process," he said. "That's going on in a number of areas, not just the community school program."

Herschen said it is unclear if the funds will be killed or simply delayed.

"I think it's probably just like anything else right now," he said. "We really don't know. But I wouldn't call it a dead duck."

Those $25,000 planning grants were to be followed by much larger state grants -- as much as $200,000 per school -- to set up and operate the programs.

Instead, the schools face the prospect of halting plans that were already taking shape with the help of parents, community members and school officials, said Evelyn Pizarro, principal of School 77.

"There's very little in this area for the children or the parents," she said. "We were banking on that money."

In addition, Ms. Pizarro said, a separate $25,000 planning grant from the city -- announced last September -- has been held up by the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency in a dispute over compensation for two teachers who would both work an extra two hours a week.

School 77 is about to launch a limited, once-a-week after-school program only because of a private grant from a candy manufacturer, Ms. Pizarro said.