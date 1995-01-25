WOMAN BEING HONORED IS ROBBED

A Japanese woman who helped her husband save the lives of an estimated 8,000 Jews during World War II was robbed in her hotel room here while on a visit to be honored for her work.

Yukiko Sugihara and two family members were confronted Tuesday at their hotel by a man who demanded money and passports, the Japanese consulate said Wednesday. The man was not armed, and no one was injured.

Mrs. Sugihara and her husband, Chinue, known as the "Japanese Schindler," arranged exit visas from Lithuania, where he was Japanese consul general during the war. Chinue Sugihara died in 1986.

Mrs. Sugihara, now 81, is touring the United States to be reunited with some of the people she and her husband helped. Wednesday, she was honored by the California legislature.