SABRES HOME IN ON DEVILS REMATCH

Most everyone in Western New York and in New Jersey remembers Dave Hannan's goal in the fourth overtime period that kept the Buffalo Sabres alive for a seventh game in their first-round playoff series with the Devils last spring.

Hannan hasn't forgotten it either, but he also remembers the one that didn't go in.

"I had a shot in Game Seven that I put right into his (Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur) glove," the Sabres center said. "Had that one gone in, who knows, the series was that close."

So close the Sabres still think about it. And why wouldn't they?

Too much time has passed since the Sabres last played a hockey game other than preseason in Memorial Auditorium (April 27, 1994) and it's only fitting that the last team the Sabres and their fans saw here should be the first one they see at home again as the lockout-torn season finally gets under way here tonight at 7:30 (Empire, Radio 550).

"Let's face it, they beat us. They were the better team, but it was really close," said Hannan.

"The series had everything, good hockey, good hitting, coaching, great goaltending. Even now people say it may have been one of the best series they ever saw, but they won. It was two teams that were that close (one goal in a seventh game) but for us to beat them now we have to play better."

The Sabres think they can do that. They're aware they are still not in the best of shape and they are certain that the Devils are still every bit as good as the edition that took the New York Rangers to overtime of a seventh game before losing to the eventual Stanley Cup champions.

But the Sabres think they're a better team than the one that went down hard last April. Even if they still don't have Pat LaFontaine in the lineup.

"We have Bob Sweeney back and we only had him for one game in that series," said Sabres coach John Muckler. "And we have Craig Simpson. I hope he can go again. I thought he played very well against the Rangers."

Sweeney missed all but the seventh game of the New Jersey series because of a knee injury suffered in the closing days of the regular season. Simpson missed all of the playoffs and most of the regular season because of back problems. Those two players (6-foot-3 and 6-2 respectively) give the Sabres more size and perhaps more scoring punch than they had at the end of last season. They also enable Muckler to counter some of New Jersey's tactical advantages.

"One of the things they were able to do is keep (center) Bobby Holik on Derek Plante and that gave them a size advantage," Muckler said. Sweeney should be able to negate that.

Should he regain his scoring touch, Simpson could also tip the scales for Buffalo. The Devils declined to re-sign free-agent center Bernie Nicholls during the offseason, a move that allows them to work New Jersey native Jim Dowd and highly regarded prospect Brian Rolston into the lineup. Nicholls was a dominant player in the series last spring, on both ends of the ice.

Still, the game is likely to come down to tactics, defensive play and goaltending.

"These were the No. 1 and 2 teams (in goals-against) in the league last season," said Sabres defenseman Craig Muni. "We made some mistakes the last time and they cost us. For us to win I think we're going to have to play even better in our own end. We'll have to be careful not to make mistakes and be especially careful to all come out together."

Buffalo had the better goals-against total on the season, 218-220, but the Devils won Game Seven and the series by forcing mistakes in the Buffalo end.

"It was such a compelling series," Hannan said. "I give them credit because they won it, but it's another season now and our goals are set higher. As a team, for us to be better, we're going to have to beat them."