COMPAQ NO. 1 IN PC SHIPMENTS

For the first time in more than a decade, a company other than IBM or Apple leads the personal computer market.

Compaq Computer Corp. shipped 4.8 million PCs in 1994, a 53 percent gain over 1993, the market research concern Dataquest Inc. said Tuesday in a year-end assessment. Compaq's share of the worldwide market rose to 10.3 percent, up from 8.1 percent.

Last year also saw the PC market grow 20 percent worldwide and 26 percent in the United States, Dataquest said.

IBM led the worldwide market in 1993, followed by Apple and Compaq. IBM shipped 3.96 million personal computers worldwide in 1994, but that was a decrease of 6 percent, and its market share fell from 10.8 percent to 8.5 percent.

Apple shipped 3.95 million PCs last year, a gain of 8 percent over 1993, but its share fell from 9.4 percent to 8.5 percent.