Chester G. Ziehm, 71, a resident of Grand Island, died Tuesday (Jan. 24, 1995) in Sisters Hospital.

Ziehm was born in the Town of Wheatfield and served in the Army in Europe during World War II.

He graduated from the University of Buffalo School of Business Management and worked for several years at Carborundum Co. and Standard Oil Co. in Cleveland.

He was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church. He also was a charter member of Wheatfield Post, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a member of the Grand Island Rod & Gun Club.

Surviving are his wife, Rosemarie Brym-Conrad Ziehm; three sons, David of Bergholtz, William of Chicago and John of Niagara Falls; a daughter, Marion Wendt of Grand Island; a brother, Morris of Schenectady; two sisters, Pearl Ward and Yvonne Bricca, both of Wheatfield; and six grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in First Trinity Church, 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd., Town of Tonawanda. Burial will be in Forest Lawn.

