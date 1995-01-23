U.S. OFFICER, SON SAFE, TURKS SAY

A U.S. Air Force pilot and his son were found alive today after disappearing on a ski trip nine days ago.

Lt. Col. Michael Ronald Couillard, 37, and his son Matthew, 10, sought refuge in a cave after losing their way in a blizzard, the Turkish news agency Anatolia reported.

Couillard was suffering from frostbite and his son was in good condition, Bolu Province Gov. Yener Rakicioglu told the ATV television channel. Earlier Turkish news reports had said the pilot was paralyzed.

They were taken to a hospital in the northern Turkish resort of Kartalkaya, 70 miles north of Ankara.

Couillard and his son lost their way in a blizzard on Jan. 15 while skiing in Kartalkaya.