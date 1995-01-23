MARTINHO MORE THAN MAKES THE GRADE AT UB

IT'S A CLASSIC recruiting tale. Frank Valenti, the University at Buffalo men's assistant, was in New Jersey last winter, checking out a highly regarded player at Union Catholic High. He'd never given a thought to Mike Martinho.

But the more he watched him that night, the more he liked him. Sure, he was skinny and a half-step slow. But he kept making plays and hitting three-pointers, and you didn't have to watch the kid for long to know he had a head for basketball.

Forget the other guy. Valenti couldn't wait to get back to Buffalo to tell his boss about the little point guard.

"I found the guy who can back up Modie," he told Tim Cohane, the UB head coach.

Cohane went to New Jersey three times, just to be sure. "You get nervous when you see a 5-11 kid with average speed," Cohane said. "But he's so smart. Then I met his family and found out what a work ethic he had."

He discovered that Martinho practiced seven hours a day in the summer. This frail-looking kid went looking for games in the toughest playgrounds in New Jersey, in hoop hotbeds like Newark and Jersey City.

Finally, UB offered him a scholarship. Martinho had no problem accepting it, because it was the only Division I offer available. Iona and St. Peter's had shown an interest, but he'd just about given up hope of playing D-I.

"Mostly, they thought I was too small or too weak," Martinho said Monday night after UB's 92-65 win over Western Illinois. "I was going to go to Trenton State, a good academic Division III school in the area."

He's thankful UB found him first, and the feeling is mutual. He's not only proven he belongs, he's become a vital contributor to the Bulls in his freshman season.

Martinho has been a consistent force off UB's bench from Day One, when he made two big three-pointers in the season-opening upset of Rutgers that set the tone for the Bulls' emergence this year.

Monday night, Martinho had 20 points, five assists and no turnovers as the Bulls scored a convincing and entertaining win over a Western Illinois squad that had nearly upset Nebraska early in the year.

He scored 15 points in a five-minute stretch of the second half, nailing a trio of three-pointers in the run. But the play that had the student section in an uproar came when he grabbed a rebound, dribbled behind his back at midcourt, looked off his defender in the lane, and laid the ball in.

Small? Weak?

"He didn't look like a player when I first saw him at the team picnic," said senior Myron Banks. "But when I saw him play pickup ball, I knew he'd be good."

Martinho is averaging 10.7 points and 2.7 assists in 27 minutes a game off the bench. He also leads UB with 40 three-pointers and is shooting 38 percent from downtown.

Lightly recruited and largely unknown, he fit in well at UB, where Cohane has assembled a bunch of players no one else wanted or bothered to see the virtues of.

Kelvin Robinson and Banks didn't play high school ball. Woody Williams didn't have a position. Rasaun Young had trouble getting his SAT score. Jamie Anderson played a year at Division II before landing at UB.

None is a true star, but all of them perform one or more of the game's basic skills very well. Modie Cox is still the engine, though, and he's even more effective with Martinho around to spell him.

Cohane has a seven-man rotation, which puts a lot of combinations at his disposal. One reason it works well is that his team is smart. For example, Cox had a 3.2 grade-point average last semester. In Martinho, Cohane has another 3.2 GPA to replace him.

"We have a saying in our locker room," Martinho said. "'The strong shall take from the weak, and the smart shall take from the strong.' "

And the smart assistant coach shall take very good notes.