MAN, 19, HIT BY VEHICLE, KILLED

A 19-year-old North Tonawanda man was fatally injured early today when he was struck from behind while walking in the roadway of Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst police reported.

Andrew Wilkins was taken to DeGraff Memorial Hospital, North Tonawanda, where he died shortly after 4 a.m., about an hour after the accident.

Wilkins and a friend were walking south on Niagara Falls Boulevard, north of Tonawanda Creek Road, shortly before 3 a.m. when he was struck by a southbound four-wheel-drive vehicle driven by Shawn Huber, 22, of Amherst, police said. The friend was not injured.

Huber was charged with driving while intoxicated, based on the advice of the Erie County district attorney's office, according to police. He was released to his parents on his own recognizance.