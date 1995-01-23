FISHERIES INITIATIVE STRIVES TO GET REGULATORS IN STEP

LAST YEAR, 50 million Americans spent more than 510 million days fishing and that might be one reason our aquatic resources are in peril.

Some readers might know that 7 percent of U.S. mammals and birds have become extinct since biologists have begun keeping such lists or are endangered. But they may not know that 20 percent of our fish, 36 percent of our crawfish and 55 percent of our freshwater mussels have either disappeared or are endangered.

Look at Pacific salmon: 106 stocks of those fish are already extinct. That's important, for Pacific salmon evolved into separate strains that can survive as a species should something like the Mount St. Helen's eruption plug their spawning streams.

The striped bass is coming back on the East Coast is because concentrated state-federal-angler efforts gave it some relief.

Pollution, development, logging, and overfishing can have an impact on a species.

Enter the "recreational fisheries stewardship initiative." Organized two years ago by U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service director Mollie Beattie, the project brought together all the fishing stakeholders for the first time. They will announce a new national aquatic ecosystem policy during National Fishing Week this June.

In its first report, issued Monday, the panel said most of laws and regulations needed to prevent further degradation of the resource already are in place; but they called for Forests, Fisheries, Environment, Commerce, Defense and Energy to agree on saving the fishery, then to cooperate with private industry, tribal governments and state agencies to coordinate and carry out policies that enhance the aquatic ecosystems.

One point the first report makes is that the agencies that regulate logging, for example, may be at odds with conservation because the regulators are in different agencies with different aims. If the Forest Service works with the National Fish and Wildlife Service, logging rules in the national forests could be drafted to preserve the trout streams that run through those forests.

The committee's first report is filled with a lot of high-sounding rhetoric, but the bottom line seems to be: Look at the aquatic resources, both fresh and salt; see what needs to be done to preserve and restore those resources, and try to make the laws and rules flexible enough so that private enterprise can comply.

In New York, this is already working with Niagara Mohawk's network of hydro-power plants. Most of them leave the gates open during spawning runs so that anadromous fish can enter rivers and we can fish for them. But if the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (now re-licensing small-scale hydropower plants across the nation) makes fish preservation a condition of licensing, it would force all to do so.

The major stumbling block the initiative faces is its call to increase funding for the Conservation Reserve Program and the Wetland Reserve Program. That will not sit well with the budget-cutting Gingrich bunch.

It's tough to explain to folks like that why something as simple as a kid being able to fish in the year 2020 is worth paying for now.

But the fishing tackle industry, alone, is worth $24 billion a year in this country. That figure ought to wake some people up.