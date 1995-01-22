SHEIK PREDICTS MUSLIMS WILL SEIZE EGYPT IN REVOLT

Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman, on trial in New York on terror-conspiracy charges, predicts that Muslim militants like himself will take over Egypt, his homeland, in a popular revolt, according to the New Yorker.

The magazine interviewed the sheik, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and Nobel Prize-winning writer Naguib Mahfouz for an article about Egypt's increasing political turmoil. It appears in the edition dated next Monday.

Given three possibilities -- elections, a military coup and mass demonstrations -- the 56-year-old cleric chose an uprising as the fundamentalists' only hope of seizing power.

The blind sheik and 11 others are on trial in federal court in Manhattan on charges of planning a terror spree in New York City to force the U.S. government to change its Middle East policies.