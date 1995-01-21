MILES TO GO BEFORE THEY SLEEP BLIZZARD MUST PLOW AHEAD INTO BUSY SECOND HALF

The schedule squeeze is on in the National Professional Soccer League. And the Buffalo Blizzard is feeling the pinch.

The Blizzard (10-9) and the NPSL enter the second half of the regular season this weekend. As usual, the games, the planes and the bus rides are coming closer together.

Today's 2 p.m. game at Milwaukee (9-10) kicks off a four-games-in-seven-days road trip that concludes with a Memorial Auditorium matinee Saturday at 2 p.m. against the Dayton Dynamo. In between are stops at Kansas City on Tuesday (8:30 p.m.) and Harrisburg on Friday (8 p.m.). All games will be on Radio 1400.

Still to come are the Blizzard's two three-games-in-three-days stretches (February 24-26 and March 3-5) that every NPSL team must face, and a nine-game March schedule that includes six meetings with St. Louis, Cleveland and Kansas City -- currently the teams with the NPSL's best records.

"It's a tough haul," said Blizzard coach Jim May. "Four games in seven days is a difficult situation. We go from the Midwest to the East Coast and back home.

"It's not just the four games in seven days at home. It's the traveling as well. You've got to focus and concentrate and stay healthy and try to play a little bit smarter and not use all your energy at one time."

Buffalo's first 19 games were played over 85 days, an average of one game every 4.42 days. The next 21 games will take place over 64 days, or one game every 3.05 days.

League wide, the 12-team NPSL -- which prefers to schedule most games on weekends and traditionally attracts the biggest crowds in February and March -- takes 13 weeks to play its first 120 games and crams the second half into 10 weeks.

"With this tight schedule, I think your depth comes into play a little bit," May said. "With injuries and all the knocks and all the problems that come with play, that's what makes the season so difficult."

Despite the crowded schedule to come, today's game against the Wave is the Blizzard's first in nine days since trouncing the Baltimore Spirit, 20-6, on Jan. 13.

Buffalo and Milwaukee split their two earlier games. The Wave came from three points down to win, 20-15, at the Aud on Nov. 20. The Blizzard won, 18-10, at the Bradley Center on Dec. 11.

Since that meeting, Buffalo has gone 5-3 but still is in fourth place in the American Division.

Milwaukee has gone 4-5 and is in third place in the National Division. The Wave has won three straight after losing five in a row in which it failed to score more than nine points.

On Friday night, the Wave beat Dayton, 17-12, on the road. Milwaukee forward Michael King led the scoring with three goals and two assists.

Buffalo goes on the trip with one new injury. Forward Andy Crawford suffered a sprained ankle late in the Baltimore game when he was tripped while running at full speed by Omid Namazi.

Crawford, a regular on the first line with Rudy and Randy Pikuzinski, did not practice all week but was expected to play today. If Crawford can't play, Gerard Gregoire probably will take his spot.

Defender Bobby DiNunzio, who sat out the Baltimore game with a strained hamstring, practiced all week and will make the trip. Goalkeeper Tony Meola has been nagged by bronchitis since joining the team in mid-December but probably will start in goal today.

Paul Dougherty's five-goal performance against Baltimore propelled him past Rudy Pikuzinski as the Blizzard's all-time leading goal scorer.

In 92 regular-season games, Dougherty has scored 134 goals (3 three-pointers, 108 two-pointers and 23 one-pointers). Pikuzinski has tallied 131 goals (2-112-17) in 87 games.

John Maessner, a former teammate of Meola and defender Kris Kelderman at the University of Virginia, has signed with the Blizzard and played a few minutes of the last game. The 28-year-old forward was Harrisburg's second-round draft choice in 1991, but played only seven games with the Heat in 1991-92 campaign. Outdoors, he played two games with the U.S. National Team and most recently has been playing in the Second Division in France.

Defender Marko Rizi, 26, who has played with three NPSL clubs and was a teammate of goalkeeper Pat Harrington on the American Professional Soccer League Champion Montreal Impact, tried out with the Blizzard last week. In 42 games over three seasons with Detroit, Chicago and Canton, Rizi has scored eight goals and seven assists.

Starting times for Blizzard matinee home games on Feb. 12 (vs. Dayton) and Feb. 26 (vs. Canton) have been changed to 1 p.m. from 2 p.m. for television scheduling.

BLIZZARD SCORING

Player 3 2 1 A T

Dougherty 227151792

DiFlorio*** 1173 1959

Ra. Pikuzinski 0150 2757

Ru. Pikuzinski 1133 1042

Collins 1140 8 39

Crawford** 08 0 8 24

Kelly 14 2 1023

Britton 06 0 5 17

M. DiNunzio 05 0 6 16

R. DiNunzio 04 0 7 15

Kelderman 03 0 8 14

Buriano 13 0 1 10

Lesh 03 0 2 8

Gregoire 03 0 2 8

DeBrito* 01 0 0 2

Danaher* 01 0 0 2

Harrington*** 01 0 0 2

Marinaro 00 0 1 1

Merrick* 00 0 1 1

Gardner*** 00 0 0 0

Pytlak 00 0 0 0

Meola 00 0 0 0

Maessner 00 0 0 0

Totals 712823132432

* left team

** Combined 0-11-1-14-37 with

Buffalo and Detroit.

*** Injured