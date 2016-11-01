A memorial service for Martha S. Hoefer, 74, of Purdy Road will be conducted at 4 p.m. Jan. 7 in St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 66 Locust St.

The former Martha Schlaegel, a native of Ohio, died Tuesday (Dec. 27, 1994) in Lockport Memorial Hospital.

She was a member of Chapter 617, Women of the Moose, and St. Peter's United Church of Christ.

Her husband, Edgar F., died in 1989.

Surviving are three sons, Eric A. of Newfane, Ernest E. and Karl; a daughter, Liesel A.; a brother, Otto M. Schlaegel; and four grandchildren.

[Sherwood].