NOBODY'S RIPPING OFF ANYONE WITH SOCIAL SECURITY

In a column regarding Social Security by William F. Buckley, titled "It's the rich who are on the welfare dole," he defines rich as being any family making over $20,000 per year. He blames the government debt problem on Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. I'm curious to know how he arrives at this conclusion.

For example, if a person has contributed the maximum Social Security tax for the past 35 years, their total contribution (employee, employer) would total approximately $124,000. For this they are "entitled" to a maximum Social Security benefit of $1,147 per month, or $13,764 per year. The average benefit is $679 per month, or $8,148 per year.

Mr. Buckley conveniently glosses over the interest portion on this contribution by saying that repayment of principal is paid out in approximately 4.5 years (based on the average?), after which the Social Security benefits become welfare.

Had that money been placed in a bank at bank rates of 3 percent, the $124,000 after 35 years would have become approximately $166,000.

The interest on this estate then would be more than enough to pay the above Social Security payments and Medicare costs without ever having to use up any of the principal. This applies to any level of monthly benefits received.

The kicker is that when someone passes away, the government gets to keep this estate money, not the heirs. Social Security has always been a money-maker until the politicians spotted this bonanza and started borrowing against it. This is why Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan has been fighting to get it separated and on its own again.

The boomers are under the impression they are underwriting our Social Security benefits when in fact their contributions are really setting up their own trust funds for when they retire.

PAUL MALOF

Amherst