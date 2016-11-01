NEW UB PROGRAM DESIGNED TO ASSIST LOCAL MANUFACTURERS

Small and mid-sized companies in need of research and design assistance to keep their competitive edge need look no farther than the University at Buffalo School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

The school's students and staff are being linked with Western New York businesses through a statewide program called Strategic Partnership for Industrial Resurgence (SPIR), which helps cover the costs associated with improving product designs and bringing new products to market.

Rebecca S. Landy, executive director of The Center for Industrial Effectiveness at UB, said the grant program breaks new ground in efforts to retain and expand industrial employment locally and across the state.

"There's no other source of funding to help companies with research and development. This is unique," Ms. Landy said.

"There are several options for training aid, or funds for efficiency studies, but this stands alone as a way for small and mid-sized companies to tap our R&D resources."

Through the SPIR program, companies don't receive cash grants. Instead they get the brainpower and physical resources of the UB School of Engineering to help them develop new products or fine-tuning existing ones to better meet market pressures.

Graduate students and faculty are assigned to work along with company employees to achieve their goals.

"There's no question it's a win-win thing," Ms. Landy said. "Our faculty and students get applied experience in real life R&D, and the company gets our people and our resources."

Dr. Mark Karwan, acting dean of the UB engineering school, said it's an unusual opportunity for Western New York businesses.

"This school has the resources of what could be considered the biggest R&D organization in Western New York," Karwan said.

"We have 1,000 people, including professors, researchers and graduate students. We want to share some of that talent with the community and that's what SPIR is doing."

A key factor in selecting companies for the program is the businesses' commitment to retain or add jobs as a result of the partnering relationship.

Funded by New York state, the SPIR grants will cover up to 50 percent of a project's cost for hiring faculty, students and other technically trained personnel that companies could not afford to pay for on their own, and for fees for using sophisticated research facilities.

The typical in-kind grants will average $20,000, but because of the great variety of companies expected to apply, and the customized nature of the assistance, aid will range in value from as little as $4,000 to upwards of $75,000.

The program, which was approved as part of the 1994-95 state budget, is expected to aid about 75 area companies. To date, 20 businesses have applied and six have been approved and linked to UB resources.

Area companies that already are receiving the innovative aid include: American Massage Products Co. of Silver Creek, a manufacturer of high-end massage and comfort products; Buffalo Technologies Corp. of Buffalo, a manufacturer of commercial food processing equipment; MRC Bearings of Jamestown, a producer of industrial ball bearings; ITAC of Niagara Falls, a maker of specialized air conditioning units for medical applications; Twin City Inc. of North Tonawanda, a producer of high-tech devices to measure coating thicknesses, and American Axle, of Buffalo, manufacturer of axles and other products for General Motors and other automakers.

The SPIR application deadline is Feb. 28. Companies seeking details on the program and application materials should contact The Center for Industrial Effectiveness at 636-2568, or by fax at 636-5921.